NL Corresspondent

Jammu , May 31: Samba District Judo Association under the banner of Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold Samba District Judo Championship Sports Stadium, Samba on June three.

Those interested players have been advised to get themselves registered with Judo coach at Samba Coaching Centre, Arshi Nad along with necessary documents, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.