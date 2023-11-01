Sale, use of fire crackers within 5-km of IB banned

JAMMU, Oct 31: In view of the recent incidents of cross-border firing, the Jammu District administration has ordered the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers within a radius of five kilometers from the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) with immediate effect and will continue until further orders.

Official sources said that, as per the order, it is often seen that the fireworks are taking place on a large scale during the wedding season, which leads to confusion and misunderstanding among the security forces close to the international border.

“Sensing the firecrackers as cross-border firing triggers panic among the security personnel and the villagers,” said an official.

He added that, in view of this, the sale and use of firecrackers have been banned under Section 144, and anyone found violating the same will face strict action.

Notably, as the Diwali festival is nearing and wedding season is also underway, the administration decided to ban the use and sale of crackers in border areas.

On October 17 and 26, Pakistan Rangers shelled border villages by firing unprovoked in the Arnia and Bishnah sectors of Jammu, forcing residents to move to safer locations for shelter.