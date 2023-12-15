Sainik School Admissions last date Dec 16

Tawi, December 14:  The admission process for Classes VI and IX in all Sainik Schools including Sainik School Nagrota for Academic Year 2024-25 has begun from 07 Nov 2023.

Aspiring candidates have to apply online for All Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024-25) conducted by Testing Agency (NTA) as per Information Bulletin published on the NTA website www.nta.ac.in / https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

Boys/Girls of J&K and domicile can apply online under Home State Category for admission in Sainik School Nagrota. The last date for applications is 16 Dec 2023 till 1700 hrs.

Detailed information bulletin and registration process is available at Sainik School Nagrota Website www.sainikschoolnagrota.com.

