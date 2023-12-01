SAIC Motor and JSWGroup enters into strategic Joint Venture

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with annual revenues of around US$ 110 billion and a presence in over 100 countries, and the JSW Group, one of India's leading global business conglomerates with US$ 23 billion in revenues across diversified businesses, have entered into a strategic Joint Venture.The Shareholder Agreement and Share Purchase & Share Subscription agreement were signed by the President of SAIC Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group's Parth Jindal at MG UK Headquarters in London with the objective of accelerating the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India. SAIC Motor and JSW Group will create strategic synergies by bringing together resources in the field of automobiles and new technology.

According to Wang Xiaoqiu, President of SAIC Motor, “The automobile business is a global industry, and like in any other similar industry, access and collaboration are crucial for its healthy growth. SAIC has always adhered to the ‘win-win cooperation' approach while steadily improving our core capabilities and expanding our scale of production and sales. In the growing Indian automotive market.

According to JSW Group's Parth Jindal, “Our strategic collaboration with SAIC Motor aims to grow & transform the MG Motor operations in India with a focus on green mobility solutions. The joint venture paves the way for bringing world-class technology-enabled futuristics suite of automobile products including the new generation of intelligent connected NEVs and ICE vehicles. The JV's focus on broader localisation initiatives will yield financially accretive synergies through economies of scale while providing the highest level of customer service to the Indian consumer.