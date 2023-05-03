SAI Int’l Education Group introduces E-Summer Fiesta Season 4.0

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: SAI International Education Group is all set to host a 10-day e-Summer Fiesta Season 4.0, beginning May 3rd and ending May 13, 2023, with the goal of instilling 21st-century skills and stimulating students' creative minds through a variety of engaging activities. The Summer Fiesta will be divided into two sections: Morning Expert Sessions and Two Exclusive Evening Expert Sessions (for the students, parents and teachers of SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School). The 10-day fiesta promises to be a combination of fun-filled activities along with innovative & experiential learning for the students of the institution. Students from Play Group to Class III from SAI Angan and SAI International School, will participate in the activities to nurture their skills and augment their creative minds.

During the 10-day Summer Fiesta, more than 12 morning expert workshops and training sessions will be organised for students from playgroup to Class III from 9 -10:30 am. Simerjeet Singh, an International Youth Motivational Speaker and Career Guidance Expert will kick off the opening day's evening expert session. Varun Rajput, a New Delhi-based music composer, singer, and guitarist, will grace the closing day's evening expert session along with his band ‘Antariksh'.

Talking about the E-Summer Fiesta Season 4.0, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson SAI International Education Group, said, “Every effort has been made to ensure that the children are actively and constructively engaged and equipped with new-millennium skills.

Competent resource persons from India and abroad have been invited to train the students in a variety of activities which will eventually result in an unforgettable experience for our students as always. The exclusive opening & closing day evening Expert Session will be addressed by a renowned International Youth Motivational Speaker and Career Guidance Expert, & a celebrated Musical Band, respectively. The activities are sure to make the E-Summer Fiesta 4.0 a unique one.”