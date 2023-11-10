SAI holds NZ Judo League in Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 10: Sports Authority of India (Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to hold third edition of the North Zone Khelo India Women's League at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar from November 18 to November 21.

The event is being hosted by the Judo Association of J&K under the aegis of Judo Federation of India (JFI).

“Around 500 female Judokas from North Indian states and Union Territories (UTs), of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are expected to compete in this mega event,” informed joint secretary of JFI, Vikas Gupta.

Winners of different weight groups in this event shall be presented handsome cash prizes, medals and certificates by the SAI.