Safran drubs Redscapes CC to meet Jammu Strikers in finals

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 25: Getting the better of Redscapes Jammu Cricket Club in an easy context by 5 wickets today, Safran Junior Cricket Club has sealed berth in the finals and will lock horns with Jammu Strikers in the summit clash of the ongoing Cricket U-19 One Day Tournament, being jointly organised by Safran Cricket Club and Country Cricket Academy at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here tomorrow.

Earlier, batting first, Redscapes Jammu Cricket Club scored a good total of 242 runs in 48.3 overs. Dheeraj Sharma top scored with 78 runs off 74 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Madhu Sudan Sharma and Manav Sharma contributed 55 and 41 runs respectively.

Rohanpreet was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 39 runs in his 8 overs.

In reply, Safran Junior Cricket Club chased the target in 40 overs by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match in an easy contest by 5 wickets. Lakshya, Prayrit and Shaurya scored 65, 63 and 54 runs to the total respectively.

For Safran Jr Cricket Club, Ashutosh Mahajan and Aman Rajput took 3 wickets each, while Shaurya bagged 2 wickets. Shaurya was adjudged as the man of the match for his all-round show.

The Tournament. an initiative of Country Cricket Club and Safran Cricket Club, is being held under the overall supervision of Vikrant Sharma and Sarthak Khoda.

Six teams are taking part in this tournament. The participating teams include Safran Cricket Club, Jammu Strikers, Crossway Academy, Katra Academy, Weekend Warriors and Red Capes XI.