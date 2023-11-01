Sachin Pilot divorces wife Sara Abdullah

Jaipur, Oct 31: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara Abdullah have got divorced.

Pilot, while filing his nomination form on Tuesday from the Tonk Assembly seat for assembly elections, made a surprising revelation.

In the affidavit submitted by him, he declared himself divorced and mentioned it in front of his wife's name.

This declaration was made in the affidavit submitted by him as a candidate of the Congress Party for the Tonk Assembly seat.

It is worth noting that in the 2018 assembly elections, Pilot had also listed Sara Pilot in his affidavit.

Pilot married Sara, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, in 2004.