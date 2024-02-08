Russia assures India to deliver on time powerful S-400 surface to Air Missiles

IAF's capability in protecting Indian air space is sure to get a big boost

By Girish Linganna

Russia has taken special steps to deliver the powerful S-400 system to Indian Air Force dismissing all allegations by the western sources that the supply will be inordinately delayed.. In line with the country's initiatives to strengthen its air defence capabilities, the Indian government and Indian Air Force (IAF) had signed a deal with Russia in 2018 to acquire five squadrons of the S-400 air defence system at a cost of approximately Rs 35,000 crore.

The effectiveness of the S-400 system comes from its four different types of missiles, which enhance its overall defence capabilities. The S-400 system includes missiles with varying ranges. The first missile can engage targets up to 40 km away; the second has a reach of 120 km; the third can strike at distances of 250 km; and the fourth is capable of hitting targets as far as 400 km away.

An IAF veteran has stated that Russia's highly praised S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system has the capability to detect the Lockheed Martin-produced F-35 stealth aircraft. Despite being publicized by the US as a warplane ‘invisible' to radars and air defence systems globally, the S-400 can still track it. S-400 air defence system maker Almaz-Antey claims it is created to destroy both strategic and tactical aircraft, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles—even if there are efforts to disrupt it electronically, or by other means.

Group Captain (retd) Uttam Kumar Devnath has emphasized that the IAF's primary responsibility is to protect India's airspace. Consequently, he argues, it is imperative for the IAF to possess a superior SAM system capable of intercepting enemy helicopters, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fighter jets and bombers.

To this end, Devnath pointed out, India has cultivated its own indigenous technologies, leading to the domestic production of the Akash air defence system, showcasing the country's self-reliance in developing such critical military infrastructure. The Akash missile system is capable of engaging aircraft within a range of up to 45 km (28 miles), effectively countering threats from fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles. It is currently in active service with both the Indian Army and the IAF.

Project Kusha—LR-SAM: India is working on its own Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LR-SAM) system, with plans to make it operational by 2028-2029. This development effort, led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), falls under the scope of the ambitious Project Kusha, according to reports.

The homegrown defence system, envisioned to mirror the capabilities of the well-regarded Israeli ‘Iron Dome' air defence system known for its effectiveness against Hamas missile attacks, aims to detect, and neutralize, a wide range of threats. These include stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions, covering distances of up to 350 km.

In September 2023, the Ministry of Defence approved the acquisition of five squadrons of the indigenous version of the ‘Iron Dome' system for the IAF, allocating a budget of Rs 21,700 crore for this purpose. This domestically developed system is anticipated to significantly enhance the country's defence capabilities. It represents a collaborative project involving the DRDO, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and various private sector entities.

Devnath informed Sputnik on Tuesday that New Delhi had also procured air defence missile systems from international sources, notably Russia. He cited instances of past acquisitions, including the OSA AK, a short-range, tactical, surface-to-air missile system and the S-75 Dvina, underscoring India's history of enhancing its defence capabilities through foreign purchases.

The S-400 is highlighted as one of the few weapons systems capable of intercepting enemy aircraft from as far as 400 km away, setting it apart from typical Western air defence systems—such as the US, or NATO's Patriot missile system, which operates within a range of 80-120 km.

As of now, Western nations have not deployed an air defence missile system with a range comparable to even half of that of the S-400's 300-400 km capability. Additionally, the unique feature of the S-400 to detect stealth fighter jets and bombers, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 used by the American Air Force and NATO, is highlighted.

Russia, recognized as India's reliable partner, has supplied three S-400 squadrons to India, with the anticipation that the remaining two squadrons will be delivered by year-end. Russia delivered the first two squadrons to India in December 2021 and April 2022 and the third S-400 was delivered in early-March 2023.

The initial S-400 system is positioned in the northwest Punjab area of India to reduce air threats originating from China and Pakistan. The second system is stationed in the North-East of the country. And the third is located in the western Rajasthan region, facing Pakistan. Each squadron possesses two sets of S-400 air defence systems and each air defence system usually contains four vehicles that launch missiles.

The S-400 is not just a surface-to-air missile system that shoots at aircraft from the ground. It is a complete set of systems—consisting of radars, command centres, missiles and support parts. These different components can be combined to create units that can protect large areas of airspace.

The S-400 air defence system is made up of various parts that is integrated to function effectively. It includes a (i) Radar system that identifies targets and is built to withstand attempts to disrupt, or jam it. The system also features (ii) Smaller radar units dedicated to locking onto targets. There's a (iii) Central command centre that manages and directs all activities. Moreover, it has (iv) Launch stations for firing missiles. To defend itself, the S-400 system uses electronic warfare capabilities to protect themselves from electronic attacks.

Each launch vehicle has four tubes with anti-aircraft missiles ready to be launched. These missiles are capable of intercepting targets that fly at different distances and altitudes. The operation of guiding and firing these missiles is fully automated, following directives issued by the command-and-control centre. The S-400 missile system is capable of launching four distinct missile types, encompassing the 9M96E, which has a reach of 40 km; 9M96E2 with a reach of 120 km; 48N6, which can target up to 250 km away; and 40N6E, designed for distances up to 400 km. (IPA Service)

(The author is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru.)