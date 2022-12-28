December 27, 2022: According to information issued by the Russian Interior Ministry, Grozev is ‘wanted under an article of the Criminal Code.’ However, the ministry hasn’t specified the article. The journalist has previously investigated the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020.A Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has been put on Russia’s ‘wanted’ list for unspecified reasons.

According to information issued by the Russian Interior Ministry, Grozev, who is part of a Netherland-based journalism group called Bellingcat, is “wanted under an article of the Criminal Code.” However, the ministry hasn’t specified the article.Independent human rights monitor named OVD-Info claims that Grozev has been charged with disseminating “fake news” about the Russian army.Shortly after the ministry made the announcement, Grozev took to Twitter to comment on the development. He said, “I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its “wanted list”, thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn’t matter — for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.” According to media reports, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine its government promulgated a law that criminalised the dissemination of what it defines as “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces. The maximum penalty under the law is 15 years in jail.

What has Christo Grozev worked on?

Russia adds Bulgarian investigative journalist on its ‘wanted’ list. According to information issued by the Russian Interior Ministry, Grozev is ‘wanted under an article of the Criminal Code.’ However, the ministry hasn’t specified the article. The journalist has previously investigated the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020. A Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has been put on Russia’s ‘wanted’ list for unspecified reasons. According to information issued by the Russian Interior Ministry, Grozev, who is part of a Netherland-based journalism group called Bellingcat, is “wanted under an article of the Criminal Code.” However, the ministry hasn’t specified the article. Independent human rights monitor named OVD-Info claims that Grozev has been charged with disseminating “fake news” about the Russian army. Furthermore, on its website, the Interior Minister has only mentioned Grozev’s birthplace, date of birth and nationality. Shortly after the ministry made the announcement, Grozev took to Twitter to comment on the development. He said, “I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its “wanted list”, thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn’t matter — for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.” A general comment: I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its “wanted list”, thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. According to media reports, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine its government promulgated a law that criminalised the dissemination of what it defines as “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces. The maximum penalty under the law is 15 years in jail.