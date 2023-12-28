Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla drop first picture of twin girls, reveal their names

Finally, new parents in town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially announced that they are blessed with twins. On the one-month birthday of her daughter, she treated fans with the first picture and revealed the names.



On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Rubina took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures to share the exciting news with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.” The actor named her beautiful daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa. The pictures showed a glimpse of puja held to mark the one-month birthday of girls.