RTA works out plan to decongest traffic in Jammu city

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23: To streamline the traffic scenario in Jammu district, especially city areas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Jammu. Detailed discussion was held on various matters related to public transport, traffic management in the old city, Anti encroachment, parking issue, dividers & zebra crossing etc in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairperson of RTA Jammu, stressed upon to take effective measures for traffic regulation in Jammu, particularly near educational institutions and government offices to avoid inconvenience to the public.

She directed to remove encroachments from footpaths and ensure the removal of street vendors who have encroached on public spaces. She asked the JMC to identify suitable locations for separate zones of vendors.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officials to regulate the traffic system in the old city and ensure that vehicles are parked in designated parking zones/areas.

She also directed Traffic Police to impose the fine for violation of traffic rules and regulations and to take all requisite measures to ensure de-congestion of traffic in the city.

Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav, ADC L&O Harvinder Singh, RTO Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra, SSP Traffic R.P Singh, SP North Kulbhushan Handa, SP South Mamta Sharma along with other concerned officials were present in the meeting.