Rs 50 lakh prize purse J&K Open Golf begins today

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 03: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and J&K Tourism jointly organising third edition of the J&K Open at Jammu Tawi Golf Course from tomorrow. The total prize purse for the event has been enhanced to Rs. 50 lakh this year.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's initiative of promoting Golf tourism in the region. The field of 114 players including 109 professionals and five amateurs will witness participation by top Indian professionals namely Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Akshay Sharma, Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Karan Pratap Singh and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladesh's Badal Hossain, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai and Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill.

Among the local talent is J&K-based players, Bhawani Singh Parmar, Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi and Mir Ahmad as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Vedant Handa, Arindam Sudan and Zorawar Singh.

Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, said, “We are proud to host the leading Indian professional golfers at Jammu Tawi Golf Course for the second year in succession. We have worked towards providing the best possible playing conditions at JTGC and are confident that the players will enjoy their experience of playing here. The J&K Open also provides immense exposure for our local golfing talent who get to rub shoulders with the best professionals in the country. This exposure will go a long way in helping J&K produce champion golfers in the future.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The third edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism is one of the most-awaited tournaments of the 2023 PGTI season with the professionals having fond memories of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course for the first time last year. Tournaments such as these will go a long way in providing a boost to Golf Tourism in J&K. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for reiterating their support to PGTI with the enhanced prize purse this year. We're excited about witnessing yet another enthralling week of golf amidst the mesmerizing surroundings of J&K.”