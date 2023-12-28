Rs 26.87 Cr for construction of Nallahs from Peerkho to Dounthly

, Dec 27 (KNO): The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved the project regarding construction of Nallahs from Peerkho Main up to Dhounthly on Right Bank of River Tawi Package-II at an estimated cost of Rs. 26.87 Crores to be funded under Capex .

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The project was prepared in compliance of instructions given by Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for abatement of pollution in River Tawi by diversion of untreated wastewater from storm water drains falling into it and treatment of the same before discharge into the river.

This will ensure proper drainage and sewerage network of the area which will directly benefit the households/local inhabitants besides ensuring compliance with the directions of NGT and CPCB regarding abatement of pollution in River Tawi here.

