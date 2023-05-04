Rs 1669 Cr proposals for Samagra Shiksha

Jammu Tawi, May 03: Union Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Union Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar, today chaired meeting of Project Approval Board (PAB) constituted for plan approvals under Samagra Shiksha.

The Board recommended plan proposals worth Rs 1669 crore for the financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir under Samagra Shiksha.

Secretary DoSEL, complimented the UT government for registering substantial increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio at Secondary and Senior Secondary level.

Alok Kumar said it was the largest ever budget recommended in the PAB since 2018-19. He further said that both the UT and the Centre governments are initiating all efforts towards establishing a robust education system in J&K. The students of government schools are now capable of competing with students of private schools.

“Civil works, strengthening of infrastructure vocational education, digital Initiatives and Innovations captured the maximum share of the Budget besides good chunk has been recommended for the gender and equity.”

Alok Kumar informed that establishment of school education excellence hub shall be taken up this year with financial implication of Rs. 8.70 crore, which shall house the Vidya Samiksha Kendar along with Innovation Centre and Auditorium to be used for implementation of Samagra Shiksha Interventions, which shall act as Resource Centre and will be unique in nature. He said that more than 700 additional class rooms and 450 toilets (Boys/Girls/CWSN) besides 1800 works on dilapidated buildings, library rooms, computer rooms and HM rooms shall be taken up in the year 2023-24. He further said that, 3 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas shall be constructed with financial implication of Rs. 10.50 crore. Also, 36680 meter boundary wall shall be constructed in schools for the safety and security of students and 52 Teacher Quarters for those working in far flung areas shall be taken up, he added.

Similarly, open gyms shall be established in 188 schools (one in each zone) besides the Security and Safety equipments, trainings for Teachers and Girls, establishment of Innovation Labs, ICT labs, Vocational Labs shall be the part of the innovation interventions.