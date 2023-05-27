Rs 10 lakh penalty imposed on erring stone crusher unit

KATHUA, MAY 26: Mining Department Kathua has imposed over ₹ 10 lakh penalty on a Stone Crusher unit in Gandyal for illegal excavation and violation of norms.

Acting on information of illegal excavation by stone crusher in Gandyal areas, District Mineral Officer Kathua Rajinder Singh, along with mining guards, rushed to the spot and captured the excavator.

The team seized the excavator and a penalty of ₹ 10 lakh was imposed on the defaulters for illegal digging and dumping. The penalty was calculated from the large number of pits and excavated material dumped in the premises of the stone crusher.

As informed by DMO Kathua, the excavated area was measured by the officials of the mining department and found over 3800 MT river bed material lifted from the spot.

The DMO Kathua informed that the Stone Crusher owner tried to attack the team of the Mining Department after which a Police party led by ASI Gandyal reached on the spot and provided security cover to the mining team, besides taking custody of the seized machine.

Pertinently, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas has already instructed the mining department to stay alert while working in the field and impose heavy penalties on the violators and miners.