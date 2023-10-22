Rollball teams cleared for National Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) today cleared the 30-member contingent of the Rollball, including men and women teams, for the upcoming 37th National Games holding the event from October 30 to November two at Goa.

Earlier, the entire contingent, including the officials had interaction with the screening team led by Divisional Sports Officer of the JKSC, Baljinder Singh and comprised Suraj Bhan (Manager).

“The final selection of the team was made on September 30 by the penal of selectors, followed by the coaching camp from October five,” informed general secretary of the Rollball Association of J&K, Madhu Khajuria.

The Teams:

MEN: Hiteshwer Singh, Chandan Sharma, Akarshan Magotra, Sameer Gupta, Arjun Dev Jamwal, Rakshak Jandial, Bhavnesh Bhardwaj, Prabal Singh, Manvijay Singh Slathia, Daman Rakwal Komal, Suresh Kumar. Officials: Madhu Sharma (Coach), Rita Rehan (Assistant Coach) and Vishali Bagal (Manager).

WOMEN: Khushi Gupta, Arukshita Abrol, Bhavanshi Verma, Antra Mahajan, Ankita Chopra, Ashima Gupta, Ashray Shobna, Suvidha Sarin, Dakshi Lengeh,

Dilpreet Singh Ruhi Rajput, Aysel Dogra. Officials: Sudhir Singh (Coach), Mahima Khajuria (Assistant Coach) and Anees Jalani (Manager).