NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 24: Rollball Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold special preparatory training camp for those beginners at MA Stadium Skating Rink,

Here from November 27. Interested Rollball enthusiasts for the proposed camp have been advised to contact Madhu Sharma (9419148556) and Vishali Bagal (9086569018), a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

The camp is being held in collaboration of J&K Sports Council (JKSC).