Rohit Kansal censures SIDCO for ‘misleading’ Govt on completion status of NIFT Sgr

‘NIFT Design-Project catalyses Value Addition to Artisans’ inventory’

Srinagar, Mar 09: Addl Secretary in Ministry of Textiles GoI, Rohit Kansal on Thursday censured SIDCO for giving wrong information on completion status of the new campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar.

Kansal, who is also the Director General of NIFT, arrived on Thursday at NIFT Srinagar to review the functioning of NIFT Srinagar at its new campus, Ompora in Budgam district.

Interacting with the faculty and students of NIFT, Srinagar, Kansal said the NIFT is undertaking many projects for the artisans of Kashmir.

“We are working on a design project for packaging for the artisans of J-K and we will try to provide as many inputs to the artisans as we can to help them so that there is further value addition to their products so that they get design inputs and their marketing becomes better which in turn will help them earn the maximum realisation of their hard work,” he said.

Kansal said some of the projects have been completed with the help of the district administration.

“We are running several outreach courses to give a contemporary look and feel to the products, to give them (artisans) design inputs for their betterment. We will also give them inputs on entrepreneurship, marketing, e-commerce so that they get more benefits for their hard work,” he said.

Taking a review of the construction of buildings, Kansal was informed that around 90 percent of the buildings were completed.

However, Kansal censured the SIDCO officials for producing wrong information to the Government of India.

“Given the actual status of the construction, you have not even completed 85 percent of the construction. Earlier, in a meeting held in Jammu, you submitted in writing that 90 percent work has been completed, which on ground has proven wrong,” Kansal told SIDCO officials. “You are misleading the government,” he said.

Aghast with the wrong information produced over completion of construction works, Kansal convened a closed door meeting at NIFT Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director NIFT and officials from SIDCO.

During the meeting, Kansal has directed the SIDCO officers to complete all the ongoing constructions by March 31 of this year so that the formal inauguration of the campus will be done in near future.

Later while interacting with the staff members of NIFT Srinagar, Kansal said NIFT Srinagar was one of the most beautiful campuses and well laid out among all the 18 campuses in the entire country.

“It is my earnest desire that it gets completed as quickly as possible so that we can get it formally inaugurated,” Kansal said.