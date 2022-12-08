Robber of 1987 polls should be ashamed to talk about rigging of elections: Sajad Lone

Sheikh Danish

Srinagar, Dec 07 (KNO): Describing National Conference

president Dr. Farooq Abdullah as the robber of 1987,

Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on

Wednesday said that his statement on the interference of

institutions in J&K’s electoral process is an insult to

thousands of Kashmiris killed after rigging of 1987 polls.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a business function

here, Lone said that Farooq Abdullah has no right to talk

about the rigging of elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah is a senior politician. He should leave

the role of talking about the interference of institutions in

the electoral process to us as we have been victims of

rigging and he has been a benefactor,” Lone said when

asked questions about Farooq Abdullah’s recent

statement about interference in elections.

He said the robber of the 1987 elections should be

ashamed to talk about rigging or interference in elections.

“We have been victims of rigging. My father was the

victim. One lakh Kashmiris are in graves after the electoral

rigging of 1987,” he said, adding that there has been

interference in J&K elections.

Lone demanded an inquiry into the leakage of the list of 56

government employees posted in Kashmir Valley.

“If it is a state secret, it should be looked into how the list

was leaked,” he said.