Robber of 1987 polls should be ashamed to talk about rigging of elections: Sajad Lone

Sheikh Danish
Srinagar, Dec 07 (KNO): Describing National Conference
president Dr. Farooq Abdullah as the robber of 1987,
Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on
Wednesday said that his statement on the interference of
institutions in J&K’s electoral process is an insult to
thousands of Kashmiris killed after rigging of 1987 polls.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a business function
here, Lone said that Farooq Abdullah has no right to talk
about the rigging of elections in Jammu & Kashmir.
“Farooq Abdullah is a senior politician. He should leave
the role of talking about the interference of institutions in
the electoral process to us as we have been victims of
rigging and he has been a benefactor,” Lone said when
asked questions about Farooq Abdullah’s recent
statement about interference in elections.
He said the robber of the 1987 elections should be
ashamed to talk about rigging or interference in elections.
“We have been victims of rigging. My father was the
victim. One lakh Kashmiris are in graves after the electoral
rigging of 1987,” he said, adding that there has been
interference in J&K elections.
Lone demanded an inquiry into the leakage of the list of 56
government employees posted in Kashmir Valley.
“If it is a state secret, it should be looked into how the list
was leaked,” he said.