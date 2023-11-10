Road to J&K’s progress has to pass through its villages: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that road to progress and prosperity of the Jammu and Kashmir has to pass through its villages and far-flung areas.

“The road to J&K's progress and prosperity has to pass through its villages and far-flung areas. It is our determination and commitment to ensure better infrastructure, amenities, public services, skills and opportunities for youth and women, and enhanced productivity in agriculture and the allied sector,” Sinha said speaking at the Back to Village-5 (B2V5) event at Chatha Farm in the Satwari area here.

He shared the efforts of the UT Administration to establish participatory and people-centric governance and create an enabling environment for inclusive development.

“People's participation lies at the core of rural prosperity. The Back to Village initiative of the J&K administration is shaped to address saturation of developmental and welfare schemes and to ensure village communities receive benefits from Central and UT schemes,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, “The J&K Administration has accorded the highest priority to vulnerable sections and is providing unprecedented resources to bring about a revolution in rural and far-flung areas.”

In the last few years, timely implementation and monitoring of programs have ensured unique opportunities for the holistic development of villages. Various sections of society have been liberated from decades of discrimination and exploitation and provided opportunities to benefit from growth, he added.

He called upon all the citizens of rural areas to contribute in improving the literacy rate and eradicating malnutrition and TB in panchayats. Every village should aspire to become self-reliant and spearhead the sustainable development of J&K, he said.

PRI representatives expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for taking development to the grassroots level.

The Lt Governor also visited the stalls put up by various government departments highlighting various initiatives and welfare programs of the government.