Rijiju shifted out of law ministry, given earth sciences

In an abrupt move, Kiren Rijiju was removed as Union Law Minister on Thursday after less than a two-year tenure marked by frequent run-ins with the judiciary. Arjun Ram Meghwal took his place. He has been given charge of the Ministry of Earth Science which was held by MoS Jitendra Singh

As Union Law Minister, Rijiju asserted on various issues that the judiciary felt uncomfortable, including the collegium system for appointing Supreme Court and high court judges, which he called “alien” to the Constitution.

While the abrupt removal of Rijiju from the high-profile law ministry was unexpected, sources believe it was motivated by the government's desire to reestablish smooth ties with the higher judiciary after a period of assertions and one-upmanship.

The remarks of the young MP from Arunachal Pradesh, who labelled some retired judges as “anti-India” forces, gave a handle to many of his critics.

He claimed that a few retired judges and activists from the “anti-India gang” were attempting to turn the Indian judiciary into an opposition party.

According to sources, Rijiju's removal from the ministry just a year before the national election demonstrates the government's desire to avoid confrontation with the higher judiciary.

The appointment of Meghwal, a Dalit face of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Rajasthan, comes ahead of the state's assembly elections later this year.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan press release, President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among Union Council of Ministers members.

“Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state, has been assigned the independent charge of minister of state in the ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Sh Kiren Rijiju,” the statement said.

Rijiju took to Twitter after his dismissal was announced, saying, “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union minister of law and justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

He also thanked Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, all Supreme Court judges, chief justices and judges of high courts, lower judiciary, and law officers for their “huge support” in ensuring the accessibility of justice and providing legal services to citizens.

“I look forward to fulfilling PM Narendra Modi ji's vision in the Earth Sciences ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble karyakarta of the BJP,” said Rijiju, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh.

After Rijiju's removal was announced, another statement stated that SP Singh Baghel, who was minister of state in the law ministry, had been transferred to the health ministry as minister of state.

On July 7, 2021, Rijiju was named law minister. Rijiju, who was the sports minister and the minister of state for minority affairs at the time, inherited the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Meghwal, who is also the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture, declared immediately after taking over the law ministry that there would be no confrontation with the judiciary.

“The executive and judicial branches have a cordial relationship that will remain cordial and constitutional.” “The lines have already been drawn,” he told reporters.

“My top priority will be to ensure that everyone gets justice as soon as possible,” said Meghwal, a law graduate. Rijiju met with Meghwal and wished him well in his new role.

“Not law, now minister for earth sciences,” Kapil Sibal, a former law minister and a staunch antagonist of PM Modi, said. Understanding the science behind the laws is difficult. Now he will attempt to grapple with scientific laws. “Best wishes, my friend!”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), speculated on the possible reasons for Rijiju's transfer to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, wondering if the recent Supreme Court decision on Maharashtra was a factor.

“Is it because of the embarrassment caused by the Maharashtra judgement?” “How about the Modani-SEBI investigation?” Chaturvedi inquired via Twitter.