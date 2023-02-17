Rich and poor are not irreconcilable

The Modi Government

in the true spirit of “sabka saath sabka vikas” wants to break the dogma that rich and poor cannot be reconciled in India

Vishal Bakshi

Much has been written about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget proposals pertaining to the changes in personal income tax slabs and the relief that taxpayers in different income groups will get. The conspicuous feature of these proposals is the benefit given to those in the highest slab—that is, to the richest people. Conspicuous because it signifies a paradigm shift in political thinking—at least in the thinking of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In fact, this is a departure from the canons of received wisdom that have dominated public discourse in the last century. As socialism and communism gained currency among the intellectual and political classes in the first half of the last century, economic policy increasingly got oriented around a zero-sum game: one can gain only at the expense of the poor. The rich become rich because they are able and allowed to exploit the poor.

Such views are still popular, even among those who matter. An illustration: in April 2020, at the peak of the first wave of Covid-19, a bunch of 50 IRS officers of the I-T department took it upon themselves to mobilize revenue to finance the relief measures. Without authorization from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), they prepared a report making recommendations for income-tax rates reminiscent of the ones in the pre-1991 socialist era. Thankfully, the CBDT not just disowned the report but also initiated action against the 50 officers. Against this backdrop, it required considerable courage on the part of the Finance Minister to provide relief to the rich.

Interestingly, this has been done in the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi Government. Evidently, the Government is not afraid of being dubbed as pro-rich, as being, in Rahul Gandhi’s words, the suit-boot ki sarkar.

It looks like Modi’s slogan of sabka saath, sabka vikas is not just about the poor and welfare measures; it also includes the rich. His regime not only recognizes them as equal citizens but also cares for them. It might have taken the suit-boot ki sarkar jibe a bit too seriously earlier, but it seems to have overcome its own diffidence and begun thinking about the rich too. A manifestation of this was the launch of MV Ganga Vilas on January 13.

When PM Modi flagged off the world’s longest river cruise in Varanasi through video conferencing, he did not just give a big fillip to tourism, especially in the eastern states concerned, but also sent the message that his Government is no longer comfortable with the dogmas of the past, the dogmas that infected policy and caused incalculable loss to the economy, society, and politics of India.

MV Ganga Vilas is the last word in luxury. Sixty-two meters long and 12 meters wide, it has a draft of 1.4 meters. Its 18 suites in three decks can accommodate 36 tourists. It has all the comforts the rich can buy—plush interiors, carpeted corridors, an indoor gym, tastefully decorated walls, huge rooms with big windows for a scenic view, and lovely decks.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world said an official press release. The 51-day cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata, Dhaka, and Guwahati. The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh, it added.

With a cost of Rs 20 lakh per head, MV Ganga Vilas is strictly for the superrich. For the old school, this is a brazen, state-sponsored extravaganza that looks obscene because the government of a poor country, where a lot of people don’t get clean drinking water, should not be doing it. It should focus on the welfare of the poor, not the merriment of the rich. Implicit in this criticism of Ganga Vilas is the zero-sum mindset.

What this criticism misses is the fact that the merriment of the rich is not at the expense of the poor. Quite the contrary: luxury tourism, just like other classes of tourism, helps the poor, the not-so-poor, the middle classes, the rich—everyone.

This is the reason that Modi is zealously promoting tourism, including luxury tourism. As Modi said at the inauguration of Ganga Vilas: “With this cruise, many places of eastern India will now figure on the world tourism map… What can be more unfortunate than the fact that since Independence the banks of the Ganga became backward, let alone develop [them]?”

He hit the nail on the head. The need of the hour is to cleanse the economic policy of the pollutant called the zero-sum game. This pollutant clouds the minds of policymakers with the phony rich-poor divide, placing the wealthy and the poor in two different, antagonistic groups.

Slashing tax rates for the highest income groups and promoting tourism can help reduce the toxicity of this pollutant. The Government should move ahead and introduce more such measures in the true spirit of sabka saath, sabka vikas.

(The author is a well-known economic and financial journalist. The views expressed are personal)