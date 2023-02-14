Revised guidelines for hiring academic arrangements

Jammu Tawi, Feb 13: The Higher Education Department has notified revised guidelines for the engagement of candidates on academic arrangement in the department.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar said that in addendum to previous government order of General Category, “Academic arrangement candidate replaced by permanent faculty either by transfer or new appointment shall be re-engaged by disengaging the candidates with lowest merit in the subject concerned.”

“The academic arrangement candidates shall be allowed maternity leave in case of female candidates without remuneration on the basis of certificate issued by the concerned maternity hospital. The maximum limit for such leave shall be 30 days,” he said.

“Academic arrangement candidate shall attend the counselling in person or online and shifting of college once allotted shall not be allowed,” reads the notification.

It also states that the candidature of the applicants in whose case overlap period between study and teaching experience is found shall be rejected without any notice.