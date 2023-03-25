Retd Justice Sunil Hali appointed as chairperson of Fee Fixation Committee

Jammu Tawi, Mar 24: The government has appointed Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali as chairperson of the Committee for Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools for three years.

According to an order, the appointment was made under section 20-A of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002, read with Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee Rules, 2022.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir appoints Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali as Chairperson of the Committee for Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools for a term of three years from the date on which he enters upon office,” it reads.

It reads the term of office and other conditions of service of the chairperson shall be governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee Rules, 2022.

Notably, the fee fixation committee was headless after the tenure of its previous chairman Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar ended last year on November 13.