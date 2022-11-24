Resident Certificate must for Govt job in Ladakh

Ladakh frames draft recruitment rules for gazetted posts

Leh, Nov 23: The administration in Ladakh Union Territory has

begun the process to frame draft recruitment rules for gazetted

posts after the Government of India empowered the Lieutenant

Governor of the UT to do so.

To begin with, the UT administration has framed draft recruitment

rules for engineering posts in the Roads & Buildings department

and Public Health Engineering/ Irrigation and Flood Control

Department.

According to draft recruitment rules, only natives of Ladakh are

eligible to apply for these posts.

The draft proposals state that no person shall be qualified for

appointment to the said post unless the person is a resident of

Union Territory of Ladakh and must possess a resident certificate

issued by a competent authority in accordance with the Union

Territory of Ladakh, Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure)

Order, 2021.

According to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Grant of Resident

Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021, those who are in possession

of a permanent resident certificate in Ladakh UT are eligible to

get the resident certificate.

The draft recruitment rules have been framed after the President

of India empowered the LG of Ladakh UT to do so.

On November 01, 2022, the President of India, in exercise of the

powers conferred by the proviso to article 309 of the Constitution,

directed the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh

to make rules for regulating the recruitment to the public services

and posts of Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ (Gazetted) under his

administrative control in connection with the affairs of the said

Union Territory.

The President of India also empowered him to frame rules for the

qualifications necessary for appointment to such services and

posts; and the conditions of service of persons appointed to such

services and posts for the purposes of probation, confirmation,

seniority and promotion.

According to the notification issued by MHA, any rule made under

this direction shall be subject to previous consultation with the

Union Public Service Commission. “In the case of services and

posts, appointment to which requires the prior approval of the

Central Government, the prior approval of that Government shall

also be obtained in respect of the rules, as to be made under this

direction, for such services and posts,” the notification reads.