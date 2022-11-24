Resident Certificate must for Govt job in Ladakh

Ladakh frames draft recruitment rules for gazetted posts
Leh, Nov 23: The administration in Ladakh Union Territory has
begun the process to frame draft recruitment rules for gazetted
posts after the Government of India empowered the Lieutenant
Governor of the UT to do so.
To begin with, the UT administration has framed draft recruitment
rules for engineering posts in the Roads & Buildings department
and Public Health Engineering/ Irrigation and Flood Control
Department.
According to draft recruitment rules, only natives of Ladakh are
eligible to apply for these posts.
The draft proposals state that no person shall be qualified for
appointment to the said post unless the person is a resident of
Union Territory of Ladakh and must possess a resident certificate
issued by a competent authority in accordance with the Union
Territory of Ladakh, Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure)
Order, 2021.
According to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Grant of Resident
Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021, those who are in possession
of a permanent resident certificate in Ladakh UT are eligible to
get the resident certificate.
The draft recruitment rules have been framed after the President
of India empowered the LG of Ladakh UT to do so.
On November 01, 2022, the President of India, in exercise of the
powers conferred by the proviso to article 309 of the Constitution,
directed the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh
to make rules for regulating the recruitment to the public services
and posts of Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ (Gazetted) under his
administrative control in connection with the affairs of the said
Union Territory.
The President of India also empowered him to frame rules for the
qualifications necessary for appointment to such services and
posts; and the conditions of service of persons appointed to such
services and posts for the purposes of probation, confirmation,
seniority and promotion.
According to the notification issued by MHA, any rule made under
this direction shall be subject to previous consultation with the
Union Public Service Commission. “In the case of services and
posts, appointment to which requires the prior approval of the
Central Government, the prior approval of that Government shall
also be obtained in respect of the rules, as to be made under this
direction, for such services and posts,” the notification reads.