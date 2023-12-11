Reports Of House Arrest Or Arrest Of Anyone Ahead Of SC Verdict On Article 370 Totally Baseless: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Dec 11: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said any report of the house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is ”totally baseless”.

Sinha said this after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

”This is totally baseless. In entire Jammu and Kashmir, no one has been put under house arrest or arrest. This is an attempt to spread rumour,” the LG told reporters here.

Sinha said he is saying it with full responsibility that no one was put under house arrest or arrest for political reasons anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.

”Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest,” the party said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.