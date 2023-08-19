Replace all faulty smart meters in one week: MD JPDCL

Jammu Tawi, Aug 18: Directing for timely billing of all smart metered consumers and setting up of helpline numbers to address complaints, Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Managing Director Shiv Anant Tayal instructed the project implementation agency to replace all the damaged smart meters in one week.

Charing a meeting regarding installation of smart meters in Jammu and the issues faced by people, Tayal directed the engineers and project implementation agency to mitigate the problems of the people regarding smart meters and told them to address all issues regarding smart meters on priority basis.

He asked the engineers to depute linemen and meter reading staff along with a smart meter installation team to educate people about the benefits of smart meters and ensure that installation work is carried out smoothly without any flaws and issues.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Distribution Sandeep Seth, Superintending Engineer Jammu Rajinder Gupta among other senior officers of JPDCL and representatives of project implementation agency RECPDCL.

The senior officials of JPDCL apprised the Managing Director regarding delay in billing after installation of smart meters.

The MD issued on the spot instructions to the Project implementation agency and private vendors to ensure timely billing failing which action shall be initiated against the vendors. He also directed the concerned engineers to immediately set up Helpline numbers for resolution of smart meters related complaints at Sub-divisional level.

Tayal urged the general public to use star rated gadgets and appliances at their homes to reduce the monthly consumption and save electricity. He also urged the public to switch off the main switch while leaving their respective households since electricity is utilized by inverters and step up transformers used by various households.

The MD requested the public to support the department in installation of smart meters so that better services can be provided.

He cautioned people against fake electricity disconnection messages and said that JPDCL doesn't send any disconnection messages so people should remain vigilant against such fraud messages.