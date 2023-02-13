Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to treat neuropsychiatric disorder

Dr Samant Darshi

WHAT IS rTMS?

RTMS is a noninvasive procedure that modulates the neurons in the brain via electromagnetic induction. The concept of electromagnetic induction was first given by Michael Faraday back in 1831. The word rTMS refers to repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation. The word itself is a misnomer though because it is not just repetitive.

We often use it in single pulses as well. It is not necessarily transcranial. It is lot of times that we can modulate neurons on any part of the body wherever they are accessible to us, that is through a noninvasive procedure. Then it is not magnetic, rather electromagnetic in its nature of action. And finally we have the power to not just stimulate but even inhibit the neuronal tissue we want to modulate.

HOW DOES rTMS WORK?

rTMS is administered by using an electromagnetic coil which is placed over the scalp. This coil then emits strong pulsed magnetic fields which freely pass through the skull and enter the brain creating a perpendicular electric field which then modulates the neurons. The nature of modulation will depend upon the frequency of stimulation. If the frequency is high, then the effect would be stimulation of the neurons and if the frequency is low then the effect would be inhibition of the neurons. Due to an advancement in technologies, neuroimaging AI and data analytics, we have a much better understanding of the neurobiological basis of various neuropsychiatric disorders.

We are aware as to which pathway is hyperactive in a particular disorder or hypoactive in a particular disorder. So we can either stimulate a hypoactive neuronal network or inhibit another hyperactive neuronal network thereby bringing about the therapeutic change. This therapeutic change equals a neoplastic effect. rTMS has been rigorously tested under strict research methodologies and out of all the neuromodulation techniques currently, the maximum evidence lies for rTMS. Studies have shown that repeated stimulation at low frequencies can lead to long lasting inhibition which is called long term depression, whereas repeated stimulation at high frequencies can lead to excitation due to long term potentiation.

FOR WHICH DISORDER IS rTMS AN EFEFCTIVE TREATMENT OPTION?

So when we talk about the uses of rTMS, it can be used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. And while talking about diagnostic uses, it is mainly used to study the cognitive functions and brain and behavioral relationship both in case of normal individuals as well as those with neuropsychiatric disorders. rTMS was first approved by the US FDA in the year 2008. Since then it has been used effectively for the treatment of depression, anxiety disorders, OCD or obsessive-compulsive disorder, addiction, ADHD, schizophrenia and various other neuropsychiatric disorders like pain disorders including fibromyalgia and chronic pain syndrome, migraine, movement disorders like Parkinson’s, post stroke rehabilitation and even some forms of epilepsy. It has been tried it is quite evident that rTMS is a unique tool in the history of psychiatry with wide range of research, diagnostic and therapeutic uses.

It seems that a new era has begun wherein we have novel approaches in terms of physical treatment and noninvasive brain modulation, rTMS is a new age, modern treatment and has many advantages, it is an outpatient procedure, and the entire process is delightfully simple and easy for the patients. The patient can simply walk into the clinic and take the treatment. By the way, the entire duration of the treatment is just about 20 minutes. In fact, the patient can resume his or her own activities after the treatment. They can even drive down back.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF rTMS?

If you talk about the procedure, it is painless, noninvasive, and does not require any sedation. The onset of action is really quick. The remission rates are quite high and there is a marked improvement in cognitive functions. There are no systemic or sexual side effects if you compare with many medications. In fact, the benefit to side effects ratio of rTMS is much higher than either medications or any other interventions.

The author is Consultant- Psymate healthcare and Yatharth Superspeciality hospitals