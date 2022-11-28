Repeal of Art 370 also thwarted Pak ISI’s notorious design about Jammu: Rana

RAMKOTE, KATHUA, Nov 27: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that post 2019 Governmental initiatives thwarted the notorious Pakistan intelligence agency ISI’s sinister design to plunge peaceful and patriotic Jammu into communal frenzy in its larger conspiracy of destabilizing India in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular.

“Repeal of Article 370 was not only the accomplishment of the BJP’s long nurtured agenda of fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country but also to safeguard the interests of the exploited people and to wipe out terror and its ecosystem with iron fist”, Rana said while addressing a rally at Ramkot, organized by the BJP leader Satish Sharma, which was also addressed by former Ministers and Sr BJP leaders Pawan Gupta, Rajiv Jasrotia and Som Nath Khajuria.

“Modi hai toh Mumkin hai”, Rana said while referring to the bold and historic initiative of the abrogation of the temporary provision of Article 370 of the Constitution, adding that August 5 will go in the annals of history as rectification of the seven decades wrong. The momentous moment witnessed the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee becoming a reality. This day will be a reminder of the Indian’s pledge that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral part of India.Describing the 2023 G-20 summit in New Delhi as a major stride towards India becoming the Vishwaguru, Devender Rana said India’s presidency under Modi from December 1 is a momentous moment for us all. Indian’s across the world are genuinely feeling a sense of pride with their heads high due to the global acknowledgment of the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts towards upliftment of humanity in terms of sharing the life saving vaccine during the pandemic times, evacuation of people from various strife prone zones and coming to the rescue of neighbours like Sri Lanka at their hour of crisis.He said while the international community has been looking towards Mr Narendra Modi with hope during crisis-like situations, back home the nation is witnessing a new surge of enthusiasm with people willingly becoming part of India’s growth story. On the economic and political fronts, the nation has scripted success stories. Despite the global phenomenon of recession post pandemic, he said India overtook the United Kingdom to become the world’s fifth largest economy, according to the IMF projections. This testifies the determination of the Prime Minister in pursuing the agenda of growth under his mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, he added.Former minister and senior BJP leader Pawan Gupta also addressed the rally and said that the constitutional developments of August 2019 rekindled hope among the people about fair and better deal in development, jobs and the economic progression. He said the voice of Jammu is now being heard with rapt attention and problems facing the people addressed on priority.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader Mr Satish Sharma, who organized the rally, referred to the vigorous initiatives during the past three years in putting Jammu and Kashmir on the robust pedestal of fast track development. He said the people of Jammu especially, are now feeling politically empowered and the sense of deprivation has been taken over by the promise of hope.

In his address, senior leader and former minister Mr Rajiv Jasrotia said Jammu and Kashmir is looking towards best of the times under Prime Minister Modi with development taking centre stage and democracy flourishing in full bloom. While the developmental tempo has already taken off with full throttle in Jammu and Kashmir, the democratic exercise at various levels has also gained momentum over the years.