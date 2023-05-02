Renault India launches enhanced range of Kiger

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Renault, the leading European brand in India, has refreshed Kiger's variant portfolio with enhance value proposition, now offering KIGER RXT (O) MT variant at an attractive pricing of INR 7.99 lacs with class leading features like 8” touchscreen with wireless

connectivity, LED Headlamps, Alloy Wheels & High Center Console and a whole gamut of features offering enhanced driving experience. The company has also launched best ever offers on RXZ version which includes benefits up to INR 10,000 cash, INR 20,000 under exchange, corporate benefits up to INR 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to INR 49,000.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault Kiger, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety.

As per our global commitment to human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the Kiger is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhanced value in terms of the safety, quality and features.

In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make the ownership experience of our customers even more delightful.

We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault Kiger will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry.”