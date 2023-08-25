Renault inaugurates Five Dealerships in One Week

Jammu Tawi: Renault India, the leading European brand in India, proudly announces the inauguration of five new state-of-the-art dealerships and workshops in a week, marking a significant step in its commitment to providing exceptional services and experiences to its valued customers. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and accessibility, Renault India continues to expand its network, now including vibrant locations in the heart of Goa and the scenic landscapes of Chhattisgarh.In line with Renault's commitment and investment in India, which has earned the trust of investors and underscores its increased focus on the Indian market, Renault India has taken a significant step forward. The company has recently inaugurated two showrooms and workshops each in the vibrant locations of Panjim, Margao, and Verna, nestled in the heart of Goa. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), shared his excitement about this expansion, stating, “The inauguration of these five new dealerships and workshops is a significant testament to our enduring commitment to bringing Renault's products and services closer to our customers. These new facilities exemplify our dedication to offering the best-in-class customer experiences, and they reflect our ongoing efforts to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers.”