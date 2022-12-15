Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the War against Pakistan

VINOD CHANDRASHEKHAR DIXIT

16 December, is celebrated as the 51st anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the first war after World War-II that the Indian Army won

conclusively. This day marks a glorious chapter in India’s history. The day marks the anniversary of military victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. The war between India and

Pakistan started when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian air bases. In retaliation to this attack, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

ordered the Indian army to launch war against Pakistan, which India won after fighting for 13 days, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh. On

December 16, 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had accepted their defeat by raising white flags before surrendering to the Indian Army.

We won because we had the willpower and faith, which led us to victory. India will never forget the fearlessness with which our courageous

soldiers gave a befitting and unforgettable reply to the intruders. The Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 which began on December 3 lasted for 13 days and

officially ended on December 16, after which Pakistan surrendered to India. Kudos to all Indians and Bangladeshis on this day and salute all the

martyers of 1971 and all other wars from both sides. The Indian Army changed the course of history with its undeterred courage, dedication and

professionalism, bringing glory and honour to the Nation. It was the first major victory for a young Indian democracy and helped strengthen the

confidence of the leadership and population. The Indian Army quickly responded to the Pakistan Army’s movements in the west and captured

around 15,010 kilometres of Pakistan territory.

It was on this day in 1971, that a declaration of ceasefire was brought into force ending the Indo-Pak War and resulting in the birth of the

sovereign country of Bangladesh. In this war Indian Army fought as the alliance of Bangladesh’s military Mukti Bahini. As the result of this war, East

Pakistan emerged as an independent nation with the name Bangladesh. The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral surrender of the Pakistan

Army and the subsequent formation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. This historic victory signifies a unique and unparalleled feat wherein

our forces fought selflessly for a just and noble cause: the liberation of the people of erstwhile East Pakistan and the creation of an independent

Bangladesh. After India’s independence, Pakistan was formed in two territories, east and west Pakistan. The Bengalis in the east were highly

discriminated and their Bengali language wasn’t accepted. There were economic disparities between the two regions, and the power helmed by west

Pakistan had created tensions.

There are several reasons for bringing back the victory in the ’71 war into public discourse. It is not only because it was a victory and our armed

forces need to be celebrated. Let us not forget the lesson that a nation that ignores its army cannot afford peace.

We respect our soldiers. The courage with which all brave hearts fought the 1971 war, is remembered by everyone. Both India and Bangladesh

place a high value on Vijay Diwas. It’s a day set aside to honour the heroic deeds of those who have given their lives to save ours. It is essential that

we salute our heroes. We feel secure in our homes because of our armed forces and this is an occasion to remember their courage and sacrifice.

Today, if our country is safe and independent, it is because of their efforts. Let us pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

We should never forget the sacrifices they made for us.

dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in