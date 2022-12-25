Reluctance of KPs to return debunks Govt claims on Kashmir: Dr Farooq

New Delhi, Dec 24 : National Conference (NC) President

and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq

Abdullah on Saturday said the reluctance of Kashmir

Pandits to return back to Kashmir deflates the incumbent

government claims of return of peace to Jammu and

Kashmir.

Speaking at a function in New Delhi, Dr. Farooq Abdullah

alleged, “Unless New Delhi doesn't amend its past

mistakes, return of peace to Jammu and Kashmir will

remain elusive. If peace was restored in Kashmir then

why Kashmiri pandit employees are not re-joining their

duties in Kashmir? To make the matters worse for them,

the protesting pandit employees are being told that they

would either be sacked or their salaries won't be paid if

they don't rejoin duty. They cannot get away with lies. A lie

has no legs.”

Farooq also said, "The incumbent government is spending

just around 40 percent of the funds on Kashmir.”

Exhorting the people to unite against divisive forces, he

said, “We need to stay strong internally. If we are strong

among ourselves, no one would be able to defeat us. We

don't have to think in terms of Hindu or Muslims. I'm

waiting for the day when this evil of communal frenzy will

die. If this nation has to grow, it has to bid goodbye to

communalism.”