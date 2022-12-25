Reluctance of KPs to return debunks Govt claims on Kashmir: Dr Farooq

New Delhi, Dec 24 : National Conference (NC) President
and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq
Abdullah on Saturday said the reluctance of Kashmir
Pandits to return back to Kashmir deflates the incumbent
government claims of return of peace to Jammu and
Kashmir.
Speaking at a function in New Delhi, Dr. Farooq Abdullah
alleged, “Unless New Delhi doesn't amend its past
mistakes, return of peace to Jammu and Kashmir will
remain elusive. If peace was restored in Kashmir then
why Kashmiri pandit employees are not re-joining their
duties in Kashmir? To make the matters worse for them,
the protesting pandit employees are being told that they
would either be sacked or their salaries won't be paid if
they don't rejoin duty. They cannot get away with lies. A lie
has no legs.”
Farooq also said, "The incumbent government is spending
just around 40 percent of the funds on Kashmir.”
Exhorting the people to unite against divisive forces, he
said, “We need to stay strong internally. If we are strong
among ourselves, no one would be able to defeat us. We
don't have to think in terms of Hindu or Muslims. I'm
waiting for the day when this evil of communal frenzy will
die. If this nation has to grow, it has to bid goodbye to
communalism.”