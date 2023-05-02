Reliance General Insurance now offering insurance protection to Swiggy’s Delivery Partners

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Reliance General Insurance, one of India's leading Private General Insurance Companies, announced today that it has partnered with Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience delivery platform to cover its Delivery Partners with a tailored Insurance Protection plan. Reliance General Insurance is providing a unique health insurance product along with personal accident and mobile phone insurance coverage to Swiggy's fleet of 3 lakh delivery partners across the country through Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. Excited about the initiative, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “We are proud to have associated with Swiggy and Gallagher to offer insurance protection to the delivery partners. The delivery partners represent India's fast-growing gig economy. We jointly recognized the need for a robust insurance product for the gig workers and developed just that together. Our insurance coverage ensures gig workers' financial protection and increases their propensity to avail timely healthcare. This will further help pave the way for a healthier population that is vital to our country's long-term prosperity.”

“The safety and well-being of our delivery partners is at the front and center for Swiggy. Swiggy was one of the first platforms to offer a well-rounded insurance product spanning accident and hospitalization, Covid and other illnesses, maternity cover, paid recovery time-off, and mobile insurance to name a few. To continue these industry-best benefits, we have now partnered with Reliance General Insurance so our partners know that Swiggy will always have their backs,” said Kedar Gokhale, VP of Operations, Swiggy.

Yashesh Sampat, Head – Affinity & Association, Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are immensely proud of our association with Reliance General Insurance and Swiggy in providing insurance coverage to gig workers. We are sure this product will protect the gig workers' financial liability on account of healthcare costs, and in case of any damage to mobile phone and devices. The aim is to introduce the concept of insurance for delivery partners that will positively impact their lives and support their livelihood. The simplicity of the product and easy access to claims service, the technology platform will help them to experience insurance in the best possible way.”