Regularization of ReTs Deferred for those who pursued regular graduation course during on roll

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Mar 16 (KNO): School Education Department has decided to recover the salary and defer the regularization date of those teachers found involved in pursuing course in regular mode during service as Education Volunteers (EV) or Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT).

The department has stated that the case of conversion for ReTs to Teacher Grade-II with overlapping period has been examined in the department in light of proposal of the directorate as well as Divisional level Selection Committee Decision.

The Under Secretary, School Education Department said that he was directed to convey the approval of the Administrative Department with regard to the settlement of overlapping periods of ReTs under certain conditions.

“The regularization date in favor of the teachers shall be deferred by the overlapping period involved in pursuing course in regular mode during service as EV or ReT,” reads the order.

The department, however, has said that in backlog cases the number of days available in appearing in examination would be treated as leave, whichever is due.

According to the official documents, the department has directed the concerned authorities to recover the honorarium for the period of dual enrolment or overlapping.

It was also directed to recover the salary drawn by the ReT for the period the regularization is deferred by.

”The amount of honorarium as well as the salary shall be recovered shall be worked out and recovered by the concerned DDO,” it reads.

The documents further states that the DDO shall furnish the certificate to the effect that the honorarium for overlapping period and the salary for the period of regularization is deferred has been worked out and recovered from the ReT before transition to Grade II or Grade III whichever is applicable under rules.

Pertinently, those holding graduation at the time of appointment, at the first instance were promoted and transited to Teacher Grade-II.

However, those ReTs who had enhanced their qualifications during services were identified to be of two type’s including those who had enhanced their degrees through distance mode or private mode and the second category was identified as those who had enhanced their qualification via regular mode.

The RReTs who had enhanced their qualification via distance or private mode were given post-facto sanction and were transited to teacher Grade-II.

However, those teachers who had enhanced their qualifications through regular mode, the cases of all such teachers were referred to administrative departments wherein the administration had decided to award them with teacher Grade-III at the first instance with the direction to submit the cases after case to case study of their overlapping period.