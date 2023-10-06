Refrain from actions that may rebound on you tomorrow: Farooq tells BJP

Srinagar, Oct 5: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday came out in support of arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and urged the ruling BJP not to use such actions which tomorrow may rebound on them.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday.

“Sanjay Singh has been very vocal in Parliament against many acts of the government which he opposed. I think it is wrong to arrest a legislator who is absolutely clean and has been put behind bars because, according to what I heard, he did not answer certain questions. You don't arrest a person for not answering a question. If you have something against him, take him to the court,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Abdullah said that how long such arrests would continue as he recalled even Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who handled the education portfolio, was in jail.

“…Poor education minister is already in jail and how long will this continue?” the former chief minister asked.

He said India is a democratic country and everyone has rights. “For goodness sake don't use such actions which tomorrow will inflict on you. You are not going to be in power everyday. One day this is going to hit you. Think of that day,” Abdullah said.

On Ravinder Raina's statement questioning opposition parties commitment for constitution and democratic institutions due to the earlier boycott of Urban Local Bodies, the NC president said the J&K BJP chief gave a statement without understanding.

“No doubt we didn't take part when Panchayat elections were held. I feel very sad about it. Looking at it those people who decided that it should not be done. We did it wrong. But we did take part in the DDC elections. National Conference may not have taken part but what about other parties who took part,” Abdullah said.

“We are asking for our constitutional rights which have been suspended in ever since the UT has been created. We are asking for our constitutional rights,” he added.