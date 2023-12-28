redBus on-boards Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) on its platform

Jammu/Srinagar: redBus, the world's largest online bus ticketing platform announces its partnership with Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), a prominent state-owned bus transport corporation, with operations across North India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the bus transport sector, offering passengers of the region, a streamlined and convenient booking experience.

redBus will feature 16 JKRTC services on its app and website, redefining the way people plan and book their bus journeys in the far north region. JKRTC, known for its robust presence in the bus transportation sector, boasts a fleet of over 500 buses serving over 79 Lakhs Passengers, dedicated to serving the picturesque Jamu and Kashmir region and traversing interstate routes across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh. Top JKRTC routes, driven by passenger traffic, include:

Jammu to Ajmer

Jaipur to Jammu

Ajmer to Jammu

Chandigarh to Jammu

Jammu to jaipur

Jammu to Dehradun

Jammu to Haridwar

Dehradun to Jammu

Srinagar to Jammu

Jammu to Srinagar

JKRTC's diverse fleet includes – NON A/C Seater (2+3), Volvo A/C Seater (2+2), DELUXE (2+2) and EXPRESS, Executive A/C Seater (2+1)

Key Highlights of the partnership –

Extensive Inventory: Travelers can avail from a daily offering of 16 services being added to redBus' inventory, making it easier and convenient to use the services of JKRTC. The vast inventory available for online booking ensures that passengers have a wide range of options to choose from.

Boosting Online Bookings: With JKRTC currently serving 79 Lakhs passengers annually, this partnership is aimed at increasing the number of online bookings significantly.

Maintaining price parity: JKRTC and redBus aims to maintain price parity between redBus, JKRTC ‘s online platform, and offline ticketing channels to ensure fairness and convenience for travellers.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rakesh Srangal, Managing Director], JKRTC Spokesperson, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with redBus to provide online and app-based ticket booking facility, which offers a more accessible and convenient process of seat reservation for our passengers. JKRTC is committed to leveraging technology to enhance the overall travel experience. This partnership also aligns with our vision of reaching a broader audience and making bus travel more efficient and user-friendly in the region.”

[Manoj Agarwala, Chief Business Officer], redBus, stated, “We are excited to expand the base of our network of partner bus operators with this collaboration with JKRTC, which is a key player in North India's intercity bus transport sector. With JKRTC services going live on redBus, we aim to offer passengers of JKRTC, a seamless and hassle-free booking experience. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive travel solutions, but also contributes immensely to the digital transformation of the bus travel industry.”