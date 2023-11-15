Recruitment to terror outfits shall be taken legal, operational cognizance: DGP Swain

Srinagar, Nov 14: J&K Police on Tuesday decided that every recruitment to militant ranks or over round workers or as a hybrid sleeper cell terrorist shall be taken legal and operational cognizance.

This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by J&K Director General of Police, R R Swain during his visit to Anantnag district.

Swain, currently on a tour of the districts outside Srinagar visited Anantnag and held a meeting of officers from the Army, CRPF, BSF, several security agencies and officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A police spokesman said the focus was on how to leverage each other's strength and domain competence to enhance protection and security of common villagers and citizens.

“Different forces and agencies gave their assessment about the strength, tactics, and weakness of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists-separatist networks,” he said.

The spokesman said it was unanimously agreed upon by officers from different agencies and forces that there is an urgent need to connect to the common man and provide him an opportunity to be able to trust security force officers and voluntarily part with information.

“It was also decided that security forces shall enhance their capacity to operate with minimum collateral damage and inconvenience to the larger public,” he said.

It was also decided that every recruitment to terrorist ranks as an active terrorist, an OGW or as a hybrid sleeper cell terrorist shall be taken legal and operational cognizance.

“It would be a matter of investigation as to who motivated him to join the terrorist gang, who provided arms ammunition, who motivated him, which school or Madrassa he was attending, who were his friends and teachers, who helped him in contacting handlers across, and which handler is responsible for pushing the youngster into the dark lanes of death and destruction,” the spokesman added.

A large number of officers underlined that the terrorist handlers and their proxies are committing serious human rights violations by recruiting juveniles and sub-adults.

It was also discussed that those who have not committed an act of violence or terror and show signs of having fallen prey to the conflict entrepreneurs shall be treated differently through programmes, specially designed to minimise their vulnerability and exploitability by terror gangsters, the spokesman said.