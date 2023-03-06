Record- setting Shakib stars as B’desh down England

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Rehan Ahmed during the third ODI at ZAC Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan delivered with bat and ball as they beat England by 50 runs in the third one-day to earn a consolation win and deny the tourists a clean sweep in Chattogram.

After top scoring with the bat to score 75 runs and help Bangladesh post 246, he returned with the ball to finish with figures of 4-35 as the 35-year-old became the first Bangladesh player to take 300 ODI wickets.

