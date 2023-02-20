Record placements for Batch-2023 of GLIM, Chennai

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai (GLIM) witnessed yet another successful season of placements with 100% of the graduating class placed with the highlight being the substantial increase in new marquee recruiters. The highest domestic CTC offered to the Class of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 was INR 46 Lakhs per annum by a multinational technology corporation while the average CTC of PGDM offered increased by 15% to INR 14.5 Lakhs per annum. The batch of Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2023 also witnessed an excellent season with the average CTC being 18.10 lakhs per annum. With the average claass incoming salary at approximately 6 lakhs, the PGPM students were able to achieve a 200% increase on average in just a year. This includes companies like Microsoft, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Barclays, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, IBM, Reliance Retail, Berger Paints and VE Commercial Vehicles, etc. Students were offered diverse roles across industries including BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, Technology, Automobile, Pharma, Retail, Supply Chain & Logistics, Gaming, Healthcare, etc. Speaking on the placement drive, Dr. M. Balaji, Group Director – Corporate & Career Services (CCS), Great Lakes Institute of Management said, “It is heartening to see several leading companies across industries joining existing marquee recruiters in offering our PGPM and PGDM students a fantastic set of opportunities with varied roles. Despite an increase in the batch strength in PGDM, we could not only place all the students but also increase the quality and diversity of roles at the same time. Our team acted as a catalyst in bridging the skill gaps as demanded by the current hyper-competitive market through CCS Placement-Readiness Programs in addition to the world class curriculum and learning experience at Great Lakes.” Commenting on the placements, Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “I congratulate all our PGDM and PGPM students for making the best use of their learnings and the mentorship that they have received, and leveraging them to get a great jumpstart in their careers. Over the years, Great Lakes, Chennai has become one of the preferred campuses for managerial talent requirements in the country.”