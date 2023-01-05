Reconciliation only way forward, bringing more troops will make issue more complex: Mehbooba

Jammu, Jan 5 : Former Chief Minister and President People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti Thursday taking into consideration the recent civilian killings in Dangri Rajouri terrorist attack said that reconciliation is the only way forward. She said that giving arms to locals in border districts of Jammu and bringing more troops here will make the issue more complex, besides there is no dearth of armed forces in the Union Territory.In response to recent terrorist assaults in Rajouri district that resulted in the deaths of civilians, the Central Reserve Police Force would send an additional 18 companies (or 1800 troops) to Jammu & Kashmir. In the districts of Poonch and Rajouri, personnel will be stationed.

In a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying a large number of CRPF companies to secure minority areas in the region. The development comes in view of twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in which six people including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

Moreover, as per sources, eight CRPF companies would be deployed very soon from adjacent deployment zones in Jammu and Kashmir, while ten CRPF units are being hurried from Delhi. The decision was prompted by a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to intelligence of a terror strike in the Jammu region, as per the sources. Since Sunday evening, about a dozen individuals have allegedly been injured in two terrorist incidents in the border district.

For last 30 years, the security agencies have been managing to maintain peace in J&K, but there is no military solution to this issue, Mehbooba said.