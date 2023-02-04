Real time attendance App on Trial run for School faculty, students’ feedback

Jammu Tawi, Feb 03: The School Education Department Friday rolled-out a trial run of two applications in order to get the real time attendance of the employees of School Education Department with respect to their exact location and to get the students feedback for their teachers and School.

On these applications, the teachers are supposed to mark their attendance on an Android app that will run on a trial basis for now.

Director of School Education Kashmir in a official communiqué to Chief Education Officers (CEOs) said that there shall be trial run of JK Attendance—the application for online attendance of teachers and SAMIKSHA Portal, App developed for getting feedback of Students for their Teachers and Schools.

“In this context, it is submitted that the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha under the aegis of School Education Department, has developed two Apps and portals. One of applications—JK Attendance App for online attendance of Employees of School Education department, to get real time attendance with respect to their exact location with time, enabled by Geo tagging, besides face recognition,” DSEK said.

Another portal—SAMIKSHA is for getting feedback from students for their teachers and School.

“Before the formal Launching of these APPs and portals, trial run needs to be done, to fix any glitches or errors in the Apps or the portals, so that the same may be rectified well in advance and ensure proper monitoring in the Educational System across the UT of JK,” it reads.