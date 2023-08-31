Ready For Elections At Any Time In Jammu And Kashmir, Centre Tells Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, stated that the Central government is prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any moment.

Centre tells Supreme Court that there are three elections which are due. For the first time, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system is introduced. First, elections would be for Panchayats. Leh Hill Development Council elections are over and that for Kargil will be held in September.