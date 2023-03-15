RCC Srinagar announces men, women teams for 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 14: In its Annual General Meeting held under the chairmanship of its President Chaman Lal Suri, Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC) Srinagar, an affiliate unit of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) announced its men and women teams for the upcoming season (2023).

“The Support Staff for both the teams will be announced soon,” said General Secretary of the Club Rajesh Dhar.

Rakesh Pandita will be Incharge of the men’s team, while Kirti Dhar will be the Incharge of the women’s team.

THE TEAMS: MEN: Praful Dhar, Ashish Bhat, Ansh Pandita, Kuldeep Kumar Dalotra, Puneet Wattal, Satish Kumar, Himaal Gupta, Dhruv Gupta, Pranav Sharma, Wasim Imtiyaz, Shivam Koul, Ashish Koul, Ankit Pandita, Nitin Kumar, Nitish and Yogesh Pandita.

WOMEN: Sheena Saraf, Ayushi Ambardar, Heena Bhat, Garima Bhat, Ayushi Raina, Nirvi Jotshi, Asvina Bhat, Parul Dhar, Malvika Kotwal, Pragati Koul, Ojasvi Raina, Divyanshi Kotwal, Pratishtha Raina and Tanishtha Raina.