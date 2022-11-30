Rawalpora-Rangreth youths express gratitude to Lt. Governor

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 30: The inhabitants and youths from Rawalpora-Rangreth and the adjoining areas have expressed gratitude to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for

sanctioning 64-kanal playfield at Sikh Nambal, Rangreth.

The locals have also hailed former minister and former MLA Amira Kadal Jinab Syed Altaf Bukhari, IAS Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary Youth

Services and Sports Department, IAS Nuzhat Gull, Secretary Sports Council, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syed Fakhrudin Hamid, Yasir Sharief, Financial

Advisor, and Executive Engineer Sports Department Abdul Rashid Mir for their collective role and support to the demand of the youth of the area for the

playground.

The youth expressed satisfaction over the initiation of the earth filling work of the field. “We would also like to put on record our appreciation for the

commendable work done by Javaid Ahmed Dar, contractor “Lucky Traders” and his team for working with great dedication to complete earth filling of 30

kanals of playfield,” they said.

“We once again express our gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha Sahab and the J&K Sports Council for helping us take the earth filling of around 30 kanals

of the playground. We appeal to the LG Sahab and authorities concerned to incorporate the remaining 34 kanals to a logical conclusion,” they said.

The youth of these areas are overjoyed as successive governments and representatives had failed to deliver on these promises, leaving the youth