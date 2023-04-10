Rasna creator, Areez Khambata awarded Padma Shri

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Founder and Chairman of Rasna Group, late Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, has been awarded the Padma Shri (posthumous), 2023, for his work in trade and industry in the state of Gujarat.

One of the highest civilian awards in the country, the award comes in recognition of Khambatta's life-long work towards nation building. The award was accepted on his behalf by his wife Persis Areez Khambatta and son Piruz Areez Khambatta (Son).

Khambatta is the first Ahmedabad based Parsi to receive such an honour. He founded the original start-up, “Made in India” company that has gone on to conquer the international market. Today Rasna International is well known as one of the largest instant drink and beverages manufacturers globally having 80% market share in India.

In the spirit of Nation building, Khambatta has served through his many avatars. As a businessman he has contributed to economic growth creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.

As a philanthropist he has tirelessly worked towards the development of education and medical care for the less fortunate. As a community leader he has worked to protect the interests of the Parsi Community in India and abroad, and as a Commandant of the Homeguard he saved life and property of civilians with the spirit of nation first.

Living by the motto “Work work work” he always strived to inspire the future generations of entrepreneurs. His work shall not soon be forgotten by the many lives he has touched in his time with us.

Commenting on this high honour, Piruz Khambatta, Chairman Rasna Group said, “The Khambatta family is humbly accepting this Award posthumously given for late Shri Areez Khambatta by the President of India. We are ever thankful for this gesture. I and my family have dedicated ourselves to follow in my late father's footsteps towards Nation Buildin”.

In the past, Khambatta has been awarded the President of India's Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals. He has been honoured with the National Citizen's Award for outstanding contribution in the field of Commerce by the President of India, Honorable Dr.Shankar Dayal Sharma.

He was also awarded Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was also felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad.