Rashu upsets Suhail in Billiards

Jammu, Oct 05: Rashu Chowdhary today upset top cueist, Suhail Khalid in the preliminary qualifying round of the senior Billiards in the ongoing J&K Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here. Many time J&K champion, who has to his credit all India forest games gold, Suhail was clueless to the accurate potting and snooks from Rashu thus lost the match in straight 2-0 frames. The Results (Preliminary Round): Vikrant beat Lakshya 2-1; Ishan Chowdhary beat Jaswinder Singh 2-0; Rashu Chowdhary beat Suhail Khalid 2-0; Attar beat Umar Mushtaq 2-0; Arjun Sharma beat Rohit Chib 2-0; Miya Bashir beat Sourav Dogra 2-0; Furkan Wani beat Shakir Ahmed 2-0.