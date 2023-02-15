‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’ at Pransla Competence, Competitiveness & Youth will shape future of India: LG Sinha

Pransla, (Gujarat), Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’, organized by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust, at Pransla, Gujarat.

The national-level camp provides a platform for the overall personality development of youth.

Sharing his thoughts, the Lt Governor called upon the young & brilliant minds assembled at the Shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate them towards nation-building.

“Competence, Competitiveness and Youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal,” said the Lt Governor.

“Education without practical experience has no purpose. We must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. We need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries, new inventions,” the Lt Governor said.

The process of learning should never end. Lifelong learning converts the vision into mission. Our young population with courage and conviction to create, invent and innovate can achieve unprecedented success in every sector, he added.

Young generation must draw inspiration from the life of towering personalities of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take India forward on the path of peace and prosperity, he added.

Youth should have the courage to explore the unexplored. Keep learning, innovating and be curious. Strive for excellence not for marks and do not look at any stage of life as success and perfection, said the Lt Governor.

Competitiveness is another important factor that needs to be nurtured to enable youth to provide better solutions to basic problems and also contribute to corruption-free, transparent governance, the Lt Governor observed.

Youth from J&K attending the camp also spoke on the changed scenario of Jammu Kashmir.

Swami Dharmabandhu, Founder of Vedic Mission Trust; Lt General Randhir Kumar Mehta; JS Rajput, Educationist; trustees of Vedic Mission Trust, experts and students in large number were present on the occasion.