Ranji Trophy winners to get Rs 5 crore!

NL Corresspondent

The BCCI on Sunday announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of Rs 2 crore, will be receiving Rs 5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semi-finalists will get Rs 3 crores and Rs 1 crore respectively.

“I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

“We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get 5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners Rs 50 lacs (from 6 lacs).”

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get 25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get Rs 1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving Rs 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the team finishing second best Rs 50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by Rs 40 lakh and the losing finalists will get Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of Rs 80 lakh and the losing team will get 40 lakh.

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of Rs 50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive Rs 25 lakh.